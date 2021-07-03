Cubans Brace for Hurricane Elsa amidst COVID-19 Spread

Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba’s National Civil Defense Authority said today that the country has prepared for approaching hurricane Elsa, which could impact the island over the weekend.

“Once again the country puts to test its response capacity in the face of hydro-meteorological phenomena,” reads a twit by the Civil Defense and stresses the complex scenario marked by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The Civil Defense Authority declared the Informative phase for Eastern Cuba on Friday. Hurricane Elsa keeps increasing organization and intensity as it travels through the Caribbean Sea West-Northwest with 140 km/h sustained winds and higher gusts.

 

