Cuba makes progress against gender violence with new strategy

The latest session of the Cuban Council of Ministers approved a strategy to prevent and take care of gender violence, as a new protection mechanism, the Presidency’s website informed on Saturday.

Among its objectives, the proposal aims to guarantee a comprehensive and integrated response to prevent and effectively take care of that scourge, Teresa Amarelle, secretary general of the Cuban Women’s Federation (FMC), explained during the meeting on Friday.

The project aims to remove the structural and cultural bases that sustain gender violence, as well as improve and generate new protection mechanisms for victims and survivors, she said.

It also implements a social communication strategy with a gender and human rights perspective; as well as guarantees the education and training of the personnel linked to prevention and care.

It also strengthens the protection mechanisms of the most vulnerable groups, as well as other forms of violence in the family, and improve the national legal framework.

The Council of Ministers also analyzed a synthesis of the results of the control actions to the Liquidation of the State Budget for 2020 and the preparation of the Draft Bill for 2021.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny