Central Cuba bracing for tropical storm Elsa

Cuba’s central provinces of Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos and Villa Clara are bracing for impact today of tropical storm Elsa that is packing sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour with higher gusts.

At 08:00 local time the storm was already affecting coastal areas of Sancti Spiritus and Cienfuegos as it was about to hit ground at a moving speed of 22 kms/h. It is 265 kms southeast of Havana that will feel the effect of Elsa later in the day as it cuts through the island turning north-northwest.

On the forecast track, the storm is expected to move across central and western Cuba during Monday and pass near the Florida Keys early Tuesday. Then, it is forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall across portions of Cuba on Monday of 13 millimeters to 41 mm with higher amounts is expected. This might result in significant flash flooding and mudslides.

Authorities in the central provinces have coordinated work to mainly prevent losses of life, save land produce, livestock and crops. People in lower areas have been moved to safer places, while the Health Ministry keeps insisting on the observance of preventive measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Cuba is facing these days the worst effects of the pandemic.

