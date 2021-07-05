Cuba reports 3,075 Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths

Cuban health authorities on Monday reported 3,075 Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths due to complications related to the disease over the last 24 hours.

With these figures, Cuba has accumulated 207,322 contagions with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 1,372 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), explained at his daily press briefing on television.

To date, 43,116 patients are in hospitals nationwide, including 14,319 suspected cases, 9,684 under epidemiological surveillance and 19,113 active patients with the coronavirus.

On Sunday, all Cuban molecular biology laboratories made 38,816 PCR tests in real time to detect the presence of the coronavirus, totaling 5,296,762 samples so far.

Pl/mm