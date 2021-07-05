Cuban president highlights development of Covid-19 diagnostic kit

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday highlighted the development and production of a Cuban-made diagnostic system, named UMELISA SARS-CoV-2 antigen, which will be included in the Covid-19 health and detection protocols in this country.

On his Twitter account, the president described the breakthrough as another achievement of Cuban science.

The first 644 kits of the Umelisa SARS-COV-2 antigen diagnostic kit will be soon delivered to the Medicines Marketing and Distribution Company (EMCOMED), after exhaustive effectiveness tests, Cubavision Internacional informed.

This diagnostic kit developed by the Immunoassay Center identifies the presence of the virus that causes Covid-19 in suspected asymptomatic patients in just four hours.

According to Irinia Valdivia, deputy director of Development and Production of the diagnostic kits at the scientific institution, 826 kits will be delivered by July 8, and more than 1,600 kits by July 15.

The Cuban Health system will have more than 705,000 of those diagnostic kits.