After the storm, life returns to normal in Cuba

The Civil Defense General Staff (EMDC, in Spanish) decided on Tuesday life should return to normal in Cuba’s central and western provinces after tropical storm Elsa cut through and left the island last night.

In a press release, the institution announced that since 08:00 (local time) the states of alarm and alert for Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara, Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio and the Special Municipality of Isla de la Juventud be lifted.

The EMDC indicated though to keep paying attention to the likelihood of isolated rains and thunderstorms associated with the external circulation of the storm.

It also called to assess the damages it might have caused and take measures for quick recovery in affected places, and stay vigilant over spills from reservoirs that may cause flooding.

The Civil Defense urged the population to pay special heed to the observance of measures put in place for prevention and control of the SARS CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and to the guidelines issued by local authorities in this regard.