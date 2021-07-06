Cuba reports 3,591 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 3,591 new contagions with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 15 deaths.

 

Since March 2020, Cuba has accumulated 210,913 Covid-19 cases and 1,387 deaths due to complications from the disease, the national director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, said in his daily briefing on television.

To date, 43,231 patients remain in hospitals nationwide, including 13990 suspected cases, 8,934 under epidemiological surveillance and 20,307 with the active virus.

On Monday, 35,243 PRC tests were made in Cuba, so the total number of those tests rose to 5.332 million since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

