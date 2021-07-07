Cuba confirms 3,664 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths

Cuban health authorities on Wednesday reported 3,664 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths due to complications related to the disease over the last 24 hours.

 

With these figures, Cuba has accumulated 214,577 contagions with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 1,405 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), explained at his daily press briefing on television.
