Diaz-Canel assesses fight against Covid-19 in Cuban provinces

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is assessing the fight against Covid-19 in the central provinces of Villa Clara, Sancti Spiritus and Cienfuegos.

When he announced his trip to those territories on Twitter on Wednesday morning, the head of State reiterated that no province will be alone in this effort.

He also expressed confidence in the success of the fight against the epidemiological situation resulting from the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and that Cuba will go back to normal.

The number of cases has steadily increased in those provinces and on Monday, they reported a total of 498 new Covid-19 cases; Villa Clara (186), Sancti Spiritus (160), Cienfuegos (152).

Cuba is facing the most complicated time in the fight against the pandemic, so it is increasing the control of the measures implemented to this end and reinforcing the support for the most affected provinces with the expansion of hospital capacities, physicians and resources.