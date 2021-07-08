Cuba condemns assassination of Haiti’s President 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday regretted the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise, strongly condemning such act of violence. On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel sent a message of condolences to the president’s family and ‘to the sisterly Haitian nation,’ and called for peace. On Wednesday, Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph confirmed on a press release Moise’s assassination at his residence, in the early morning, at the hands of an armed command made up of Spanish-speaking people. Due to the incident, the president’s wife, Martine Marie Etienne Joseph, was wounded, but died in the hospital where she had been treated. Latin American rulers and relevant figures in the region rejected the assassination, among them Bolivia’s President Luis Arce; Colombia’s Head of State, Ivan Duque; and his Dominican Republic’s counterpart, Luis Abinader. The current president of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Gaston Browne, summoned for today its member States to discuss the situation in Haiti. Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister expressed his dismay at the incidents, and described the attack in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, as regrettable. Fuente: PL imop Compartir... También te puede interesar Díaz-Canel urges to take advantage of experience in fighting Covid-19 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba confirms 3,664 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel assesses fight against Covid-19 in Cuban provinces 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty