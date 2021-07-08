Díaz-Canel urges to take advantage of experience in fighting Covid-19

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, called today to take advantage of the experiences accumulated in the fight against Covid-19 to achieve greater effectiveness in the island’s efforts to defeat that pandemic.
When announcing on Twitter government visits this Thursday to the western provinces of Artemisa and Mayabeque, the president affirmed that in this sense tours carried out by the country’s leaders through the regions most affected by the increase of infections are beneficial.

After so many months of battle against Covid-19, we have accumulated many experiences, but I have insisted that routine cannot defeat us, he pointed out.

According to the Twitter profile of the Presidency, Díaz-Canel traveled to those territories accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, and several officers of his cabinet.

Yesterday, the Cuban head of state led similar meetings in Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus and Cienfuegos (central region) where he suggested the search for the causes and identify the strains that circulate to guarantee the effectiveness of the actions against the spread of the pandemic.

He also asked institutions and families for more responsibility and not leave the solution to the problem to vaccines.

