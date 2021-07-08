Díaz-Canel urges to take advantage of experience in fighting Covid-19 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, called today to take advantage of the experiences accumulated in the fight against Covid-19 to achieve greater effectiveness in the island’s efforts to defeat that pandemic. When announcing on Twitter government visits this Thursday to the western provinces of Artemisa and Mayabeque, the president affirmed that in this sense tours carried out by the country’s leaders through the regions most affected by the increase of infections are beneficial. After so many months of battle against Covid-19, we have accumulated many experiences, but I have insisted that routine cannot defeat us, he pointed out. According to the Twitter profile of the Presidency, Díaz-Canel traveled to those territories accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, and several officers of his cabinet. Yesterday, the Cuban head of state led similar meetings in Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus and Cienfuegos (central region) where he suggested the search for the causes and identify the strains that circulate to guarantee the effectiveness of the actions against the spread of the pandemic. He also asked institutions and families for more responsibility and not leave the solution to the problem to vaccines. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba condemns assassination of Haiti’s President 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba confirms 3,664 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel assesses fight against Covid-19 in Cuban provinces 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty