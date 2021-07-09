United States allocates more funds for subversion in Cuba

The United States allocated another two million dollars to finance destabilizing and subversive activities in Cuba, Granma daily denounced on Friday.

The newspaper pointed out that the distribution of these funds is in charge of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), with the purpose of subsidizing counterrevolutionary individuals and groups that identify themselves as civil society but respond to Washington’s orders.

Under the name of new programs for the promotion of democracy in Cuba, the initiative seeks to encourage the effectiveness of ‘independent groups’ and to develop broader coalitions to expand their impact, the article says.

Granma explained that, according to the announcement, USAID seeks ‘applicants to identify the unrecognized and unmet needs of Cuban civil society in its promotion of human rights and democratic values’.

Recently, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced that the United States allocates millions of dollars to finance NGOs that promote destabilization campaigns against Cuba.

Nearly 250 million dollars have been allocated by the administrations of that northern power in the last two decades for the programs of USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) against Cuba.

According to the Cuba Money Project website, by US journalist Tracey Eaton, in 2020 alone, agencies such as USAID disbursed around 2.5 million dollars to finance subversive activities in Cuba.