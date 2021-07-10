Cuba announces new measures to reduce imported Covid-19 cases 22 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba will take new sanitary measures for travelers entering the country as of July 15, in order to better control the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Epidemiologist, Dr. Francisco Duran, announced on Saturday. Dr. Duran informed in a television conference that the isolation for nationals will be extended to 14 nights in hotel facilities set up for that purpose.Duran Garcia explained that the incubation period of the disease is 14 days and there have been cases which, once the seven-day isolation period was over and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were negative, turned out to be positive in their community. Other measures to be adopted are the reception of only one piece of luggage per passenger to reduce handling at airports and to limit the circulation of foreign tourists outside the tourist destination of Varadero (Matanzas) and Ciego de Avila. He recalled that, in the case of the latter, it is currently in force but has not been fully complied with. Likewise, all airport, transport and tourism workers will be screened by health personnel upon their entry and exit. He warned about experiences in other countries that have established a 21-day isolation period for foreign visitors or have closed their borders in order to prevent the introduction of new strains of the virus. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban president visits provinces with a high incidence of Covid-19 26 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Soberana 02 achieves 91.2 percent efficacy in its three-dose schedule 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad United States allocates more funds for subversion in Cuba 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty