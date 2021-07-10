Cuban president visits provinces with a high incidence of Covid-19 26 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday traveled to Camagüey and Ciego de Avila provinces, central Cuba, as part of the governmental assistance to the territories with the highest incidence of Covid-19. On his Twitter account, the president highlighted the complex epidemiological situation in these territories and said that the country in general continues to take measures to fight the pandemic. Previously, the head of State, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and other members of the cabinet had been in Matanzas, Mayabeque, Artemisa and Pinar del Rio (west), as well as in Cienfuegos, Villa Clara and Sancti Spiritus (center). On Friday, the governmental group for the fight against the pandemic in Cuba approved changes to the protocol on the clinical control of the disease, which includes feedback for the home admission of contacts of confirmed cases. The proposal also specifies what to do with the suspected patient and those in serious or critical condition. On Friday, Diaz-Canel said in Matanzas (west), the territory with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Cuba, that so far the country has worked with outbreaks and new surges in which the number of patients did not overwhelm the capacities of the health system, and this is not what is happening now. This led to the readjustment of the existing protocols, with the implementation of home admission of contacts of positive patients, which, regardless of the responsibility of state institutions and health ones in particular, entails the decisive role of families. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba announces new measures to reduce imported Covid-19 cases 23 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Soberana 02 achieves 91.2 percent efficacy in its three-dose schedule 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad United States allocates more funds for subversion in Cuba 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty