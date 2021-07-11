Cuba is open to honest solidarity, President Díaz-Canel says

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Saturday said his country is always open to true friends´ honest solidarity and strongly rejected untruthful humanism campaign plotting on the media.

Visiting the province of Camagüey to analyze compliance with measures and protocols taken to halt the spread of Covid-19, the Cuban president highlighted people´s response to the pandemic.

In a meeting with Camagüey authorities, Miguel Díaz-Canel said that with unity, responsibility and discipline, the current complex moment can be overcome, adding that ¨this is the best response to defenders of the supposed health intervention, which only hides an interference in internal affairs.

Díaz-Canel, along with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and other ministers, arrived Saturday in the central province to learn in detail the provisions taken to fight the epidemic.

Camagüey has been lately showing poor progress regarding decrease in daily cases, while coronavirus-confirmed cases and suspects are being admitted, not the supposed contacts who remain at home isolation, according to a report on local television.

