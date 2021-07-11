US march against blockade on Cuba grows

New marchers will join the walk that departed from southern United States to this capital to demand the end of the blockade against Cuba, said today the leader of the initiative, Professor Carlos Lazo.

We are coming from Miami, Florida, and we are already going through North Carolina; all those who are in favor of eliminating the sanctions against the Cuban family are welcome, said Lazo, main coordinator of the Bridges of Love project, in statements to Prensa Latina.

The Cuban-American professor and other activists are continuing today, Saturday, their 2,000-kilometer journey that began in Miami on June 27 to Washington D.C. to deliver to the White House a petition with more than 26,000 signatures calling for the end of sanctions against the island.

The online petition (available at www.puentesdeamor.com) surpassed the initially expected amount of 25,000 signatures in rejection of the economic siege against Cuba and will probably reach 30,000 in the next few days, the leader of Puentes de Amor said yesterday.

He reiterated that the document calls for reactivation of the US embassy in Havana, normalization of consular services and resumption of the family reunification program.

It also requests the restoration of flights from the US to all Cuban provinces, the elimination of restrictions that prevent US citizens from visiting the island and the facilitation of unlimited remittances to the neighboring island.

The journey will end in Washington D.C. on July 25 and on that day people from different states will gather to present to US President Joe Biden their demands against the blockade, an unjust and cruel policy, Lazo said.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

