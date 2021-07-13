CELAC to hold its XXI Meeting of Foreign Ministers

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will hold its XXI Meeting of Foreign Ministers on July 24, according to the regional organization’s official Twitter profile.

The meeting will take place in Chapultepec Castle, Mexico City, as Mexico holds the pro tempore presidency of the organization, the same tweet refers.

«Mexico City will host the 21st Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States #CELAC. Saturday, July 24, 2021. Castillo de Chapultepec, CDMX,» CELAC informed.

CELAC constitutes the most representative forum of the region, bringing together the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and is the space par excellence for dialogue, agreement and cooperation to solve the challenges faced by the community as a whole.

It is a regional intergovernmental mechanism that promotes the integration and development of Latin American and Caribbean countries since its founding on February 23, 2010.

ACN/mm