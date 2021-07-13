Cuba receives int’l support in the face of destabilizing actions

After a convulsive day on Sunday due to attempts to destabilize the nation by counterrevolutionary elements, expressions of support for the Cuban revolution are emerging from different parts of the world.

Luis Arce Catacora, president of Bolivia, expressed on Twitter full support to the Cuban people in their struggle against destabilizing actions.

According to a video published by the Cuban foreign ministry on that social media, the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said that if they wanted to help Cuba, the first thing they should do is to suspend the blockade (economic, commercial and financial by the United States), as most of the countries are requesting.

Lopez Obrador added that an entire people cannot be isolated for political reasons or any other reason, no one has the right to make such decisions that affect the people.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign ministry shared on the same digital platform that it considers external meddling in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and any other destructive action that encourages the destabilization of the situation in this Caribbean country unacceptable.

Cuban authorities are taking all necessary measures to reestablish public order for the benefit of its citizens, within the framework of the national Constitution and the domestic legislation in force, he said.

Sacha Llorenti, executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America – People’ Trade Treaty, stressed that the hands of Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States, stained with coups d’etat and blood, are once again trying to interfere in Cuba’s affairs.

This interventionist agenda will fail miserably because the Cuban Revolution does not depend on anyone but the Cuban people itself, said Llorenti.

Likewise, Colombian politician Piedad Cordoba underlined her support for the island and stated she did not understand why serious columnists and opinion leaders whom she reads and follows refer to Cuba without saying a single word about a six-decade blockade.

Similarly, Atilio Boron, Latin American sociologist and political scientist, pointed out that in the midst of the pandemic the U.S. government tightened the blockade on imports of food, medicines, spare parts and medical supplies, as well as remittances from Cubans living in that country.

They want to provoke a social explosion to overthrow the revolutionary government, «another crime against humanity. Maximum alert», he warned.

PL/mm