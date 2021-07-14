Cuban President describes as slanderous the campaign in networks

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, described the campaign generated on social networks to incite riots in the country as slanderous, Granma newspaper reported today.

The president assured that this crusade aims at complicating two scenarios: the fight against the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and producing a scenario of unrest.

One of the wishes is that the epidemiological context gets more complicated so the country loses the ability to successfully deal with the pandemic, he said during a meeting yesterday with the temporary work group to confront Covid-19.

‘We have to continue intensifying the measures, we have to continue strengthening the protocols, requirements, the way of doing it and above all, ensuring vaccination,’ he warned.

The other target is to create social unrest and uncertainty; the campaign on social networks is an irritating one, totally lying and slanderous, he denounced.

According to Díaz-Canel, this crusade in virtual settings encourages media terrorism.

‘One day we will also be arguing before the world that those who joined these campaigns at the time did so supporting terrorism,’ he ratified.

‘If someone should be on a list of terrorists, or countries that support terrorism, it would be all those who have joined the masquerade of the empire. Therefore, we have to be very calm, patient and serene,’ he condemned.

The president warned about the use of fake news in portraying a disorderly, ungovernable Cuba and a social outbreak.

‘I think we have to be very consistent, we must continue to denounce what is happening on social networks, not allow ourselves to be intoxicated,’ he called.