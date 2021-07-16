Religious Institutions in Cuba Call for Peace and Unity

Several religious institutions in Cuba called for peace and calm in the country, the cease of violence and the elimination of the US economic blockade of Cuba as a major factors of the recent riots on the island.

The Evangelical League of Cuba expressed its rejection against all inclinations to violence in any of its manifestations and against all acts of vandalism and incitement to violence. All Cubans have the right to speak their minds in a peaceful way, respecting the country’s order.

The Cuban Inter-religious Platform said “we have the spiritual duty to be united, always united under the God that unites, blesses and loves this homeland which is already free…”

Meanwhile the Oscar Arnulfo Romero Center issued a call to the unity of the nation under respect, love, sovereignty and peace and also called on the nations of the world not to let themselves by drawn by ill-intentioned or fake news, which only misinform about Cuban reality.

In a statement, the center rejects any kind of humanitarian intervention in Cuba, which it said “experience has proven that such interventions do not solve the problems of the nations but only increase inequalities and violence.”

The Theological and Evangelical Seminary in the province of Matanzas issued a communiqué reading that “we intercede for our people, by comforting, caring, producing and sharing, and also offering the message of faith, dialog, reconciliation and peace with justice.

The document explains how the US blockade and its strengthening with 243 sanctions imposed on Cuba by the former US Donald Trump administration plus the pandemic have been crucial factors in the worsening of the economic and social situation in Cuba.

And the Episcopal Church in Cuba also called on the “beloved Cuban people to peace and life in this crucial hour for the Cuban homeland.

