Diplomats reject provocation against Cuban Revolution in France

The staff of Cuba´s embassy in France and the mission to UNESCO on Saturday rejected a counterrevolutionary provocation near the diplomatic headquarters of Cuba in Paris with the slogan Patria o Muerte (Homeland or Death).

Diplomats and workers waved the Cuban and July 26 flags and shouted ´Viva Fidel´ (Long live Fidel) in response to the hostile action of a group of people in the vicinity of the embassy.

Some of the participants in the provocation echoed the request for a military intervention against Cuba disguised as a humanitarian measure, a claim that generates repudiation in that country and the world.

The diplomatic missions´ groups ratified, headed by Ambassador Elio Rodriguez and the permanent delegate to UNESCO Yahima Esquivel, the commitment to the defense of the Revolution and the accompaniment of the people who defend it in the Cuban streets.

The counterrevolutionary provocation in France was part of the lately destabilizing actions promoted mainly from Miami, under the protection of the aggressive discourse of the US government against Cuba.