Diplomats reject provocation against Cuban Revolution in France
Some of the participants in the provocation echoed the request for a military intervention against Cuba disguised as a humanitarian measure, a claim that generates repudiation in that country and the world.
The diplomatic missions´ groups ratified, headed by Ambassador Elio Rodriguez and the permanent delegate to UNESCO Yahima Esquivel, the commitment to the defense of the Revolution and the accompaniment of the people who defend it in the Cuban streets.
The counterrevolutionary provocation in France was part of the lately destabilizing actions promoted mainly from Miami, under the protection of the aggressive discourse of the US government against Cuba.