President Díaz-Canel condemns cyberattacks on Cuban media

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Saturday condemned the cyberattacks on the media and official government´s websites as part of an unconventional warfare on Cuba.

 

In a political-cultural event, attended by over 100,000 people, held in Havana and presided over by Army General Raúl Castro, the Cuban president strongly condemned the attempts to attack the Caribbean nation.

Díaz-Canel strongly condemned the cyberattacks on separate news websites including of the Presidency, Granma, Cubadebate, as even on Friday the official website of the Foreign Ministry, Cubaminrex, was blocked due to an onslaught generated in the United States and others. countries.

All Cuban public media has been facing up irregular attacks blocking services amid a fierce media hype campaign against Cuban government, he said.

The Cuban leader also alluded to false images and the so-called fake news used to manipulate Cuba´s reality, as part of what he termed as a media hype.

On Saturday, over 100,000 people attended a central event held at the Havana´s Malecón, to ratify their support in defense of the Cuban Revolution and strongly reject the hostile attempts to destabilize orchestrated from abroad.

