Cuba reports 6,279 new Covid-19 cases and 62 deaths

Cuban health authorities on Sunday reported 6,279 new contagions with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 62 deaths, due to complications from the disease over the last 24 hours.

In his daily press briefing on television, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), said that Cuba has accumulated 282,887 Covid-19 cases and 1,905 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March 2020.-

