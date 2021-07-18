Cuban FM was grateful to CELAC for donation to fight Covid-19

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Sunday expressed gratitude to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) for the donation of 800,000 syringes with needles to fight Covid-19.

On his official Twitter account, the foreign minister was thankful to the intergovernmental mechanism, with Mexico as a pro tempore president, for its solidarity as part of the regional plan to fight the pandemic.

Today more than ever, CELAC’s joint cooperation is imposed, the head of Cuban diplomacy tweeted.

The shipment to Cuba joins the deliveries of mechanical ventilators and vaccines to other countries included in the strategy of that integrationist bloc to counteract the impact of the health emergency.

Cuba, which is currently experiencing the third outbreak of Covid-19, has three immunization schemes to combat the disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and so far they have exceeded the 50-percent minimum efficacy established by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be declared vaccines.

Cuba is making progress in the inoculation process of its population, and to date, 3,282,912 people have received at least one dose of the Cuban-made vaccines.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny