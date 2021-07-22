Cuban FM sends condolences to China on damages caused by rains 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday sent condolences on behalf of his country to the Chinese people and Government, given the loss of human lives and the damages caused by heavy rains. On his Twitter account, the foreign minister expressed sorrow for the death of several people and the material damages caused in the city of Zhengzhou, in Henan province, which he extended to the relatives and friends of the victims. The Chinese Government deployed more than 45,000 rescuers and military personnel in Henan, who contribute to restore electrical and telecommunications networks, road-cleaning operations and relocate the victims in safe areas. Likewise, it sent a medical contingent, made up of doctors, specialists in different disciplines and technicians from the country’s six regions, to support medical care, join the epidemiological control efforts and eliminate potential risks in healthcare centers. Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry approved 100 million yuan (15.45 million dollars) to support relief efforts in Henan, and many Chinese companies, institutions and artists donate cash, food and other basic articles. Considered the most intense rains in the last six decades, the Chinese meteorological department pointed out that those rains are due to the proximity of a typhoon. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba reports 7,732 new Covid-19 cases 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Russia sent two planes with humanitarian aid for Cuba 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba visits sites linked to fight against Covid-19 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty