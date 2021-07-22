Miguel Diaz-Canel: Cuba stands firm in the face of US aggressions 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, said that his country stands firm in the face of hostility and interference from the United States, which uses pressure and slander to achieve its goals. The president tweeted pointing out that the empire persists in its aggressions against Cuba and blatantly relies on lies and brutal pressure on the governments of other states.’Cuba stands firm,’ he emphasized and added the #AcubaPonleCorazón hashtag (‘Put (your) heart into Cuba’). The Foreign Minister of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, blamed the US State Department for the drafting of a ‘joint declaration’ condemning the island, for the imposition of which they are trying to coerce the members of the Organization of American States (OAS). Rodríguez called on the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to acknowledge or deny the pressure exerted on third countries for this purpose, ‘forcing them to join this statement or issue a similar one.’ The document calls for the respect and freedoms of the people of Cuba, while omitting the vandalism reported during the riots of July 11th, and does not mention the campaign generated on social networks to promote chaos in Cuba, an operation that the authorities nationals described it as media terrorism promoted from the United States with the involvement of the Government of Florida, USA. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba reports 7,732 new Covid-19 cases 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Russia sent two planes with humanitarian aid for Cuba 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba visits sites linked to fight against Covid-19 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty