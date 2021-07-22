President of Cuba thanks solidarity of the US people 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, thanked the solidarity of the people of the United States and ratified the possibility of a peaceful and harmonious coexistence between both countries. The president expressed his gratitude on Twitter, emphasizing that it is possible ‘to live in peace and harmony, building bridges and not blockades.’ The first two million syringes donated by the Solidarity Movement with Cuba in the United States arrived in the country on July 17th, with announcements of the future sending of up to six million syringes, necessary for the vaccination campaign against the Covid-19. Members of the solidarity movement explained in a press conference held last Tuesday at the Cuban Embassy in Washington that the cargo was purchased and delivered by Global Health Partners. Meanwhile, several groups of Americans and Cubans residing in the United States participated in the fundraising, which so far has raised over $500,000. Medea Benjamín, a pro-Cuba activist, said they will continue to collect funds to also send medicines, including antibiotics, painkillers, contraceptives and vitamins. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba reports 7,732 new Covid-19 cases 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Russia sent two planes with humanitarian aid for Cuba 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba visits sites linked to fight against Covid-19 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty