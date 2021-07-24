Cuba reports 7,732 new Covid-19 cases 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba´s Public Health Ministry (MINSAP) on Saturday reported as many as 7,732 new Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths in the last hours. So far, Cuba has reached 324,115 coronavirus-diagnosed people since March 11, 2020, and 2,271 deaths, MINSAP´s Epidemiology Director Dr. Francisco Durán said at a television briefing.To date, 62,267 people remain admitted both in hospitals and at homes, 19,264 of them are suspects, 3,482 under screening and 39,521 infected. For detecting the coronavirus, 53,006 tests were conducted, so a total of 6,152,433 tests have been studied so far. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Russia sent two planes with humanitarian aid for Cuba 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba visits sites linked to fight against Covid-19 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba calls for evidence on alleged disappeared or arrested minors 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty