Cuba reports 7,732 new Covid-19 cases

9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuba confirma seis mil 923 nuevos casos de la COVID-19. fOTO: pl.
Cuba´s Public Health Ministry (MINSAP) on Saturday reported as many as 7,732 new Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths in the last hours.
So far, Cuba has reached 324,115 coronavirus-diagnosed people since March 11, 2020, and 2,271 deaths, MINSAP´s Epidemiology Director Dr. Francisco Durán said at a television briefing.To date, 62,267 people remain admitted both in hospitals and at homes, 19,264 of them are suspects, 3,482 under screening and 39,521 infected.

For detecting the coronavirus, 53,006 tests were conducted, so a total of 6,152,433 tests have been studied so far.

Fuente: PL
imop/
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Russia sent two planes with humanitarian aid for Cuba

9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

President of Cuba visits sites linked to fight against Covid-19

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba calls for evidence on alleged disappeared or arrested minors

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *