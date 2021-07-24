Russia sent two planes with humanitarian aid for Cuba 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Russian Defense Ministry reported today that 88 tons of humanitarian assistance were sent to Cuba in two military transport planes. On behalf of the President of the Russian Federation, the aircrafts are delivering aid to the Republic of Cuba, said the note from the military entity. He said the An-124 Ruslan planes took off for their destination from the Chkalovsky airfield, near Moscow. The aid includes food, personal protective equipment and more than a million medical masks to Cuba. The loading and departure of the aircraft can be seen at this link on the internet https://disk.yandex.ru/i/GssRMKW-FIXlaA of the Russian Defense Ministry. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba reports 7,732 new Covid-19 cases 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba visits sites linked to fight against Covid-19 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba calls for evidence on alleged disappeared or arrested minors 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty