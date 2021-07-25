Cuba exceeds 8,000 Covid-19 cases in one day

For the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Cuba, this Caribbean nation surpassed today eight thousand cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities reported.

In a televised appearance, the National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, confirmed 8,853 patients positive to the virus, which causes Covid-19, and the death of 80 people due to complications with this disease.

He stressed that the epidemiological situation is becoming increasingly complex due to the circulation of variants such as Delta, while the largest number of patients is the result of local transmission, 8,837 positive, while 16 are imported.

The Caribbean island thus reached a total of 332,968 SARS-CoV-2 positive cases since March 11, 2020, and 2,351 deaths.

The specialist detailed that 60,567 people remain hospitalized, both in hospitals and at home, of whom 14,864 are suspected; 3,456 are under surveillance and 42,147 have the virus active.

So far, 41,788 have a stable clinical evolution, while 153 are critical and 206 are seriously ill.

Duran warned about the high number of pediatric patients, which reached 1,537 this day, and every day higher numbers are reported in this age group. In the last 15 days alone, 17,701 infants were diagnosed.

In the past 24 hours, 6,147 patients were discharged from hospital and the total number of recovered people reached 288,414, 86.6 percent of all those confirmed in Cuba with the coronavirus.

The month of July surpassed June by 88,401 infected patients and 712 deaths, Dr. Duran warned.

A total of 2,390,225 Cubans are already fully immunized, which represents 21.3 percent of the nation’s inhabitants, while 31 percent (3,473,316) already have the first dose of the Abdala or Soberana 02 vaccines.

