ALBA-TCP strongly rejects US maneuvers against Cuba 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) Executive Secretary Sacha Llorenti on Monday strongly rejected the continuing US maneuvers against Cuba with destabilizing purposes. In a message posted on Twitter, Llorenti questioned Washington's claims to use the Organization of American States (OAS) to tighten its blockade against Cuba. 'After tightening the criminal and hostile blockade, using the Covid-19 pandemic as a weapon, NGOs, social media campaigns and pressure against countries, the United States tries to use OAS following the foreseeable script applied and repeatedly failed,' Llorenti stressed. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said Monday that the United States is attempting to impose a OAS´ Permanent Council meeting in its campaign against the Caribbean nation. In this regard, Bruno Rodríguez tweeted that OAS has always been at Washington´s service and supported all its isolation attempts, military interventions and coups in the region. Plus, Bruno Rodriguez emphasized that joint declaration against Cuba -imposed through pressure on several countries-shows the isolation of the United States. After 'a week of extreme pressure and incredible slander,' Washington only managed to commit 19 States to the 'clumsy' document, in the face of the majority support Cuba receives against the economic blockade, the Cuban foreign minister live-tweeted. FUente: pl imop/