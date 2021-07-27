Cuba condemns attack on its embassy in Paris and holds US responsible 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Monday condemned a Molotov-cocktail attack on Cuban embassy in France and blamed the United States for those incidents. The Cuban foreign minister classed the attack as a terrorist action and posted on Twitter that Washington bears responsibility for these incidents due to its continuing campaigns against Cuba. Rodríguez also referred to constant calls for violence that, with complete impunity, are orchestrated from the United States. On Monday, Bruno Rodríguez also denied the fake news about alleged popular riots in Cuba, which are disseminated on social networks. Funte:pl imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar ALBA-TCP strongly rejects US maneuvers against Cuba 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba Yes, Blockade No! People Chanted in front of White House 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Virtual race in Cuba in commemoration to July 26 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty