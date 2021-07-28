Cuba and Iran highlight cooperation to produce anti-Covid-19 vaccines 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Persian authorities highlighted the cooperation between Iran and Cuba for the production of anti-Covid-19 drugs, amid sanctions imposed by the United States on both countries, the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) reported Tuesday. In its Twitter account, the IFV described as positive the meeting between its director, Dr. Vicente Vérez Bencomo, the Cuban ambassador in Tehran, Alexis Bandrich, with Abolfaz Amouei, head of the Friendship Group with Cuba, and a representative of the Health Commission of the Iranian parliament. Bandrich shared on his Facebook profile the meeting held Monday between Vérez Bencomo and Foreign Minister Mohamad Yavad Zarif, in which scientific cooperation in the biotechnology sector and genetic engineering was highlighted, in particular the production of vaccines in the midst of the pandemic. of the Covid-19. The Cuban expert explained the unique characteristics of the Soberana 02 immunogen, scheduled to be produced together with the Pasteur Institute of Iran, and thanked the efforts of the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic nation to accelerate this process, as part of an agreement signed on January 8 to carry out phase III of the clinical trial. When reviewing the meeting, the television channel Hispan TV recalled that the IFV director arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the head of a scientific delegation to evaluate the progress of vaccine collaboration projects, including those aimed at Covid-19. The Pasteur Institute and its Cuban counterpart assured that this strategy will have a positive impact on the health of the population of both countries, ‘targets of pressure and economic sanctions imposed by the United States, which has made it difficult for the two states to fight the crisis. health ‘, he specified. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba pays tribute to Hugo Chávez on his birth 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Mexico’s second ship left Veracruz with aid for Cuba 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba condemns attack on its embassy in Paris and holds US responsible 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty