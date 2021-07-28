Cuba pays tribute to Hugo Chávez on his birth 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday paid tribute to former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez on the 67th anniversary of his birth. On Twitter, the Cuban leader posted that Chávez’s work in favor of social justice, integration and solidarity «brought immortal Bolívar back to the lands of Our America».Today, Cuba celebrates the 67th birthday of his best friend, Díaz-Canel tweeted and stressed that the Cuban people give him an emotional memory. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba and Iran highlight cooperation to produce anti-Covid-19 vaccines 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Mexico’s second ship left Veracruz with aid for Cuba 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba condemns attack on its embassy in Paris and holds US responsible 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty