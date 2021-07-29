Cuba prepares food delivery from donations 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Internal Trade Ministry (MINCIN) is preparing the free delivery of a food module for population, which comes from donations sent by separate nations and institutions, MINCIN´s official sources reported. At a press conference, Betsy Díaz, MINCIN minister, thanked the donations that made possible to hand over to Cuban families amid the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial US blockade and the global coronavirus-caused crisis. Betsy Díaz said that different products will be distributed such as rice, pasta, grains and sugar, oil, milk, wheat flour and canned meat and fish. Cuba recently received two planes from Russia with more than 80 tons of food, medicine and medical supplies, while Mexico announced the sending of two ships with separate products, as well as Nicaragua and Bolivia. These donations are part of an international campaign of solidarity with Cuba amid the difficult situation the Caribbean country is currently going through, which is opposed to the campaign of hatred and violence incitement triggered by the United States. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban President thanks Bolivia’s solidarity 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denounces use of Clubhouse app against stability 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba pays tribute to Hugo Chávez on his birth 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty