Cuban President thanks Bolivia’s solidarity 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Thursday thanked his Bolivian counterpart Luis Arce for food and syringe donation. On Twitter, the Cuban president posted: ‘Love with love is paid,’ and confirmed that the Bolivian people will always be able to rely on Cuba.Recently, Luis Arce announced the approval of a decree to send a plane with supplies, at a time when Cuba is facing a complex situation due to the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States for nearly six decades. ‘We learned from Cuba that solidarity is sharing what little you have with those who need it most,’ Luis Arce tweeted. In recent days, several nations including Russia and Mexico, sent medicines, hospital resources and food to Cuba. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba denounces use of Clubhouse app against stability 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba prepares food delivery from donations 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba pays tribute to Hugo Chávez on his birth 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty