Association raises funds in Italy to send syringes to Cuba 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Italy-Cuba Friendship Association (ANAIC) on Friday announced the collection of 54,000 euros to send syringes to Cuba through MediCuba-Europe, a network of associations and non-governmental organizations that makes solidarity work in the field on public health in Cuba. The solidarity association stated in a communique the collection of 10,000 other euros 'intended to support Cuba in the complex emergency situation imposed by the tightening of the United States blockade,' with which the aid collected in the last two months amounts to 64,000 euros.Upon underlining that the fund-raising campaign in favor of Cuba continues, the ANAIC recalled other recent contributions of 81,000 euros for the purchase of medicines for children suffering from cancer, as well as supporting the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute and the Finlay Vaccine Institute. Fuente: PL imop/