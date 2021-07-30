Cuban President brands EU statement as slanderous 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Thursday branded the high representative for foreign policy of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell´s statement as slanderous. On Twitter, the Cuban president posted that it´s incredible that the EU official did not mention in the text the genocidal and cruel economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba; and instead lie and slander.’Will it be lack of courage or submission?’ Miguel Díaz-Canel said, while posting the #CubaNoEstaSola, #EliminaElBloqueo and # VeremosHowTocamos hashtags. According to a statement released on Thursday, in which the EU showed its ‘unequivocal support’ to Jul. 11 insurrectionists, while calling for the release of those detained. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez strongly rejected such statements and remarked that Borrell did not mention the US blockade, which also violates the sovereignty of countries from the so-called old continent and imposes its laws and courts. Rodríguez also urged Borrell to deal with brutal police repression in EU member nations. The Director of Cuban Foreign Ministry´s Bilateral Affairs Emilio Lozada issued a statement laying stress on its interventionist nature, which unfortunately echoes a brutal political communication campaign, he pointed out. ‘I call on the EU to eliminate the double standards once and for all and objectively assess the real riots conducted in Cuba, where citizen peace prevails,’ Lozada stated. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Association raises funds in Italy to send syringes to Cuba 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Russian friendship society launches call to help Cuba 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President thanks Bolivia’s solidarity 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty