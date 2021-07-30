Russian friendship society launches call to help Cuba 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Russian Society of Friendship with Cuba (RSFC), Alexei Lavrov, announced today a national plan organized by the group to send solidarity aid to the island, given the difficulties it faces. In a video conference with Cuban ambassador to Russia, Julio Garmendía, and participation of RSFC executives in more than 20 regions of the country, Lavrov emphasized the importance of making a maximum effort to mobilize all friends of Cuba.He stated that other organizations wishing to support the Cuban people with priority medicines and other expendable materials necessary to face the health emergency can join the call. In the exchange through internet, carried out from the House of Latin America in Moscow, the also Russian Deputy Minister of Finance requested the maximum possible broadcast to the call, which will be published on RSFC website (https: // roscuba.ru/). He underlined that the action will be organized and completed through the non-commercial organization Russian Humanitarian Mission, with the support of the Federal Agency for Collaboration Affairs with the Commonwealth of Independent States, Fellow Countrymen Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation. (Rossotrudnichestvo). For his part, Cuban ambassador informed the participants about the situation in the Caribbean nation after events of July 11 and emphasized that peace and calm prevail in the country at this time. He explained that productive activities and mobilizations continue to be carried out and the country’s institutions work normally, within the framework of sanitary restrictions established due to the pandemic. Garmendía denounced the strong political and communication campaign unleashed against Cuba to encourage unrest and instability in the country, orchestrated and financed from the United States with the participation, he said, of Florida political machinery. Such maneuvers, he underlined, are added to the economic pressure applied as never before by US government to destroy Cuban Revolution, at a time when the Caribbean nation suffers the multidimensional consequences of Covid-19. The Cuban diplomat called the attention to the high responsibility of Washington in disturbances that took place in the country, not only because they are the result of years of economic war, but also because of the time in which it has applied a policy of maximum pressure with more than 243 additional measures to the blockade. He emphasized that despite the attacks, Cuba is and will continue to be a country of peace promoting solidarity and the well-being of all the peoples of the world. The head of Cuban diplomacy in Moscow asked friends of Cuba to spread the truth about what is happening in the Caribbean nation by all possible means. Garmendía thanked the support and multiple expressions of solidarity from the people, institutions and the Government of Russia, ‘which have reiterated their solidarity with the Revolution, have denounced the tightening of the blockade and have condemned the fierce campaign of discredit against Cuba’, he said. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Association raises funds in Italy to send syringes to Cuba 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President brands EU statement as slanderous 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President thanks Bolivia’s solidarity 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty