Cuba reports 8,875 Covid-19 cases and 65 deaths

10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuba’s health authorities reported 8,875 new Covid-19 cases and 65 deaths on Saturday as a result of complications from the disease over the past 24 hours.
Doctor Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said at his daily press briefing on television that Cuba has accumulated 384,596 patients and 2,758 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March 2020.
Fuente: Minsap
imop/
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuban president talks with athletes competing in 2020 Olympics

10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuban foreign minister demands end to cold war against Cuba

10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Association raises funds in Italy to send syringes to Cuba

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *