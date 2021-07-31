Cuba reports 8,875 Covid-19 cases and 65 deaths 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s health authorities reported 8,875 new Covid-19 cases and 65 deaths on Saturday as a result of complications from the disease over the past 24 hours. Doctor Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said at his daily press briefing on television that Cuba has accumulated 384,596 patients and 2,758 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March 2020. Fuente: Minsap imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban president talks with athletes competing in 2020 Olympics 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban foreign minister demands end to cold war against Cuba 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Association raises funds in Italy to send syringes to Cuba 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty