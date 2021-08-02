Solidarity with Cuba backs fight against Covid-19, blockade 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The recent arrivals of solidarity aid to Cuba confirm on Monday the support to the Caribbean nation and the demand about the need to put an end to the hostile policy of the United States. Food, medical supplies, syringes and biosafety material arrived in Cuban soil last week to support the complex situation caused by Covid-19 after July left the worst figures for the pandemic.The arrival of those donations ratifies the support of the international community against the siege of the United States and challenges the announcements of interference in Cuba’s internal affairs from the Joe Biden administration. Two ships and an airplane from Mexico, a Bolivian Air Force aircraft, two planes from Russia, lung ventilators from China, food from Venezuela and medical supplies from Jamaica joined the effort by fellow citizens abroad. The hostile policy of more than 60 years affects today more than ever the rights to health and food of the Cubans, Bolivia’s President Luis Arce assured. ‘All our solidarity with the Caribbean nation, which not only faces the effects of the pandemic but also the brutal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States,’ Arce wrote. On his side, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ratified his position against the US siege and interference in Cuba’s internal affairs. Cuba will return these gestures as far as possible and with its own efforts, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca said during the reception of the first shipment from Mexico. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban minister notes flexibility as key in the new marketing policy 23 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Bavaria, Cuba Ron to create new beer brand 23 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Mexican media highlights importance of donations to Cuba 23 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty