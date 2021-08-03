Mexican media highlights importance of donations to Cuba 23 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The political and human importance of the aid sent to Cuba due to its economic and health situation was highlighted on Monday by La Jornada newspaper, in an extensive report from Havana. The newspaper indicates that it is a way to condemn the United States economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba and a response to that inhumane policy.It recalled that in the past week Cuban authorities received a donation of 30 lung ventilators, as part of a first shipment of medical supplies from the Chinese government. A Mexican Navy ship arrived in the port of Havana recently to deliver a cargo of 612.5 tons of logistics supplies. In addition, the Bolivian government sent a shipment of 2.5 tons of syringes, 16.5 tons of food and 1.5 tons of biosecurity materials. The newspaper emphasized that this is happening as the US government is reinforcing the economic sanctions and blockade against the island for more than 60 years. Meanwhile, it added, new protocols in the diagnosis of the virus and the management of cases have been put into effect in Cuba, including home admission due to the lack of capacities in hospitals and isolation centers. La Jornada highlighted that Minister of Commerce and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca thanked the peoples and governments that are exporting brotherhood to Cuba, instead of war or violence. ‘The blockade to which we are subjected by the United States puts us in a very difficult economic situation,’ Malmierca noted. La Jornada’s report also quoted statements by Cuban Minister of Domestic Trade Betsy Diaz, who mentioned that isolation centers will benefit from the donations received in Cuba. She explained that food packages will be gradually distributed to some 3.8 million households and all Cubans will be benefited, although distribution will arrive in stages, provinces with a complex epidemiological situation are being prioritized. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban minister notes flexibility as key in the new marketing policy 23 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Bavaria, Cuba Ron to create new beer brand 23 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Vaccination against Covid-19 concludes in Cuban capital 23 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty