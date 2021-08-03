Vaccination against Covid-19 concludes in Cuban capital

23 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
This was confirmed by Dr. Maria Elena Soto Entenza, head of the Department of Primary Health Care at the Public Health Ministry (MINSAP), who explained that the process was generally concluded, but some vaccination centers will remain open for those who have not received their doses.

According to MINSAP data, until July 31, 9,894,050 doses of the Cuban-made vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, as well as Abdala, the first vaccine in Latin America, have been administered in the country.

Of this number, some 4,020,594 people have received at least the first dose, while 3,218,69 received the second dose.

In total, 2,655,387 volunteers in Cuba have received the complete vaccination scheme.

Dr. Soto Entenza explained that the immunization process was completed in 20 Cuban municipalities: the Isla de la Juventud special municipality, all 15 municipalities in Havana and four in eastern Santiago de Cuba province.

She noted that 35 other municipalities are going through the different stages of vaccination, while the procedure started on July 29 in 19 municipalities.

Fuente: PL
imop/
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuban minister notes flexibility as key in the new marketing policy

23 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Bavaria, Cuba Ron to create new beer brand

23 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Mexican media highlights importance of donations to Cuba

23 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *