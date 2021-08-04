Cuban president calls for responsibility and effort against Covid-19 11 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday called on the people to be responsible to face the complex situation in the country due to the high number of Covid-19 cases. On his Twitter account, he also urged the Cuban health personnel, on the front line of the fight against the pandemic for more than a year, to keep up the effort, with the support of authorities and the people.We will have difficult weeks ahead in the fight against Covid-19. There is still a lot to do, and we cannot make mistakes, the president tweeted. He also informed he ordered Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal, to immediately submit a proposal to reinforce health care in the central province of Ciego de Avila with doctors and nurses. May solidarity among our people continue to be the banner that guides this fight, he said. In another tweet, the head of State talked about the situation in Matanzas, a western Cuban province which, he said, that is controlling the pandemic. He said on Monday the temporary governmental working group for the fight and control of Covid-19 reviewed how many medicines and oxygen the country has, tense due to the increase in cases, situation being solved thanks to the contributions of the national industry, imports and donations. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Subversive actions against Cuban government denounced in China 11 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba highlights international support against US campaign 11 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban minister notes flexibility as key in the new marketing policy 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty