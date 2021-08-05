President of Cuba talks with young Cubans 11 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, held a dialogue with a hundred young Cubans from different branches of society about the visions to build a better country. The meeting took place in the University of Havana, involving farmers, students, private sector workers, professors and medical personnel, among others, according to the Twitter account of the Presidency. ‘We must listen to our young as the most important people they are,’ the president tweeted about the meeting, where they talked about the experiences of these ‘complex and historical’ days. The head of state also spoke on Wednesday with researchers, professors and students linked to economics, at the headquarters of the National Association of Economists and Accountants. The purpose of the meeting was to collect proposals and analyze new contributions that contribute to finding solutions to the country’s problems. This was the first of several similar meetings scheduled for the week to hear the opinions of people from different sectors of the nation’s life. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban youth ratifies support for the Revolution and the government 11 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president calls for responsibility and effort against Covid-19 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Subversive actions against Cuban government denounced in China 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty