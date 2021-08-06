Cuban Foreign Ministry deplores Twitter’s destabilization maneuvers 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana, Aug 5 (Prensa Latina) The Cuban Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the use on social media, especially Twitter, of the hashtag linked to a campaign promoted from the United States to destabilize Cuba. The director general for Press, Communication and Image at the Foreign Ministry, Juan Antonio Fernandez, showed in a graph how, in the next few hours and with the #SOSCuba hashtag, the micro-blockade platform could become a scene for a new operation against Havana.According to him, 500 messages were posted under that hashtag in only three minutes; they created more than 315,000 impressions (number of times that a user’s tweet is posted in the chronology or search results) and 132 responses. ‘#SOSCuba 500 tweets in three minutes. Is it spontaneous or a new operation on social media as part of the war waged against us? #LetCubaLive,’ the official tweeted. Other users charged that there is a maneuver on Twitter with the cynicism of the campaign that promotes an alleged humanitarian intervention in Cuba, and this way ‘Twitter once more allows violating of its rules with coup purposes.’ According to authorities and experts, Cuba is a target of a simultaneous war: media, symbolic, economic, political, all connected through technology, which exacerbates violence on digital spaces and globally spreads fake news to distort reality and stimulate destabilization. Cuba has accused the US Government of being directly involved in the July 11, 2021, riots in different parts of the country by funding and inciting incidents that triggered acts of vandalism. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban president emphasizes commitment with the youth 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban FM rejects attacks on efforts to better relations with the US 9 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban youth ratifies support for the Revolution and the government 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty