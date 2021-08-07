CARICOM rejects attack on St. Vincent and the Grenadines PM 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Community of Caribbean States (CARICOM) rejected on Friday an attack perpetrated yesterday against St. Vincent and the Grenadine’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. The president of CARICOM and head of Government of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, issued a statement on behalf of the bloc, in which he condemned the aggression during a protest arranged by the political local opposition.Gonsalves was entering the seat of the San Vincentian parliament when a group of demonstrators threw stones at him and his companions, who took him to the hospital, where he was photographed with his shirt stained with blood. Browne described as ‘serious, almost fatal’ the attack, according to the doctors’ report, and affirmed that the introduction of violence in the political life of CARICOM ‘is shameful and deplorable, and those responsible must be brought to justice with due speed.’ The incident, he recalled, is all the more shameful because it occurred as the Prime Minister was entering the national parliament, the highest legislative body of the State, in which a meeting was being held. There is no place for violence and personal physical assaults in our CARICOM democracies, where the rule of law prevails and peaceful protests are fully respected, Browne reaffirmed. Funte: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba’s Prime Minister congratulates Olympic delegation 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba rises to the ongoing US blockade challenge 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president emphasizes commitment with the youth 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty