Cuban President and jurists debate sector’s challenges 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with legal experts and young jurists, as part of the dialogue that the country’s top leadership is conducting with different sectors of society. The Presidency tweeted that the president addressed ‘proposals for participation in the central legal bodies in the regulations of branches and other entities.’In addition, Diaz-Canel evaluated the advice and training of jurists and cadres ‘so that legal norms are born robust,’ the site added. According to the Presidency, the meeting was part of the ‘continuity of constant dialogue with several sectors of economic and social life in a participatory action.’ Diaz-Canel recently met with about hundred youths from different walks of society about their visions to build a better country. The meeting took place at the University of Havana, and provided for the participation of peasants, students, private sector workers, teachers and doctors, among others. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar US Blockade has failed to stall quality of Cuban athletes 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba surpassed performance of Rio, London and Beijing in Tokyo 2020 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba passed new decree-laws on economic strategy 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty