US Blockade has failed to stall quality of Cuban athletes 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez assured today that US blockade on the island has failed to stall the talent and loyalty of national athletes. The minister highlighted the performance of Cuba in recently finished Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. 'The Cuban team at Tokyo 2020 has filled us with joy and pride after epic performance and admirable results', he wrote. In the opinion of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cuba's team showed that 'there are no unattainable goals, that preparation, talent and loyalty cannot be blocked. Congratulations, Cuba'! Cuba finished with seven gold, three silver and five bronze medals, to reach the 14th place in the final medal count and improve its performances from Rio 2016, London 2012 and Beijing 2008. According to official sources, US blockade limits advance in sports on the island, whose economic losses amounted to almost 10 million dollars between April 2019 and March 2020. Authorities from Cuban Institute of Sports have denounced that the island cannot access credit nor state-of-the-art technologies in third countries, has difficulties to buy equipment and receives continuous denials in visa applications, to name some of the limitations. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir...