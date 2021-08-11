Anti-Covid-19 vaccines fights off Delta variant 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The anti-Covid-19 vaccines developed worldwide, including Cuba´s Abdala and Soberana 02 candidates, fight off Delta variant, which transmits a viral load 1,200 times greater than others, scientific authorities reported. According to the Director of Biomedical Research at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) Gerardo Guillén, the shocking toll of Covid-19 infections in the last period – in Cuba and globally – is associated with a superiority of Delta variant, first identified in India.This new variant is capable of colonizing the nasopharyngeal mucosa with a greater quantity of viral particles, both in those people vaccinated and those who are not, said Guillén. Guillen further explained that an advantage for vaccinated people is the swift disappearance of the virulent load in relation to unvaccinated people, as well as the reduction of the risk of serious conditions and death. In his speech, Guillen said that all vaccines created to date have proved a greater neutralizing capacity against Delta variant, compared to Beta variant already reported in South Africa. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba´s national TV program condemns destabilizing campaign 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba calls for international solidarity in the face of the Covid-19 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Civil Defense warning of future heavy rains 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty